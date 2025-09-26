Friday, September 26, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

The company said that Telangana government will take over the Hyderabad Metro SPV by refinancing the current debt and acquiring equity of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

It was agreed that the state government would also take over the company's debt of Rs 13,000 crore, they had said. L&T has about 90 per cent equity in the project. | (L&T)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Friday said that disinvestment of its stake in Hyderabad metro project will be completed by the end of current financial year.

"We expect the divestment to get completed by the end of the current fiscal FY26," L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that Telangana government will take over the Hyderabad Metro SPV by refinancing the current debt and acquiring equity of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd at the agreed values An in principle understanding has been reached between both on the same.

Official sources on Thursday said that Telangana government has agreed to take over Phase-I of Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T Group by paying Rs 2,000 crore for the equity in the concessionaire L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd.

 

It was agreed that the state government would also take over the company's debt of Rs 13,000 crore, they had said. L&T has about 90 per cent equity in the project.

Last month, the infra major expressed its desire to offload its stake, the Metro Rail project-about 70 KM, to either the state or central government through a new Special Purpose vehicle (SPV), citing operational and accumulated losses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSNL

BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindiapremium

Gas, Petrol station, IGL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL adds 3.7 lakh PNG connections, posts ₹1,468 crore PAT in FY25

Volkswagen

Volkswagen plans India restructuring amid tax row and EV ambitions

Arun Narayan

Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Alina Kisina Final, Borzo Logistics

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26premium

Topics : L&T Hyderabad metro projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon