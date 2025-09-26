Friday, September 26, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IGL adds 3.7 lakh PNG connections, posts ₹1,468 crore PAT in FY25

Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 3.7 lakh PNG connections and 72 CNG stations in 2024-25, taking domestic PNG users past 3 million and posting Rs 1,468 crore profit after tax

IGL achieved a gross turnover of Rs 16,400 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,468 crore in 2024-25. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

City gas distribution major Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) expanded its piped natural gas (PNG) network by 3.7 lakh connections in 2024-25, taking its total domestic connections to over 3 million.
 
IGL also set up 72 new compressed natural gas (CNG) stations during the year, raising the company’s total retail strength to 954 stations, Chairman Raj Kumar Dubey said at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. With this, the firm is meeting the fuel requirements of over 2.1 million CNG vehicles.
 
Addressing IGL’s growth plans, Dubey said the company, with operations in and around the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), is exploring the acquisition of stakes in existing City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies. He added that commercial production at IGL’s subsidiary set up to manufacture gas meters would start next month.
 
 
In line with its renewable energy plans, IGL has entered into a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to set up a solar power project in Rajasthan.
 
IGL achieved a gross turnover of Rs 16,400 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,468 crore in 2024-25. Shareholders approved a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the year, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

