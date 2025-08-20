Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Landmark Group to invest Rs 400 cr in Gurugram luxury housing project

Landmark Group to invest Rs 400 cr in Gurugram luxury housing project

Landmark Group has announced a Rs 400 crore investment in the second phase of its luxury housing project SKYVUE in Gurugram, featuring premium towers with high-end amenities

Landmark group

Landmark group has so far delivered 15 housing and five commercial projects, mostly in Delhi-NCR. | Source: Facebook

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCR-based Landmark Group on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 400 crore in the second phase of its luxury residential project, Landmark SKYVUE, in Sector 103, Gurugram, along the Dwarka Expressway.
 
Spanning four acres out of the total project size of 11 acres, this phase will include 240 three-BHK and 4.5-BHK units across two high-rise towers. It is expected to generate revenue of about Rs 1,200 crore.
 
“The towers will have ground plus 42 floors, with private elevators, sky lounges and an observation deck as part of the project,” said Sandeep Chillar, chairman, Landmark Group.
 
He added that the company has owned the land parcel since 2009, and all approval charges have been paid to the government.
 
 
Chillar said the construction cost would be met through internal accruals, bank loans and customer advances against sales.

Also Read

Landmark group

Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

share market stock market trading

Landmark Cars stock jumps 6% as B&K Sec initiates coverage, 60% upside seen

auto

Landmark Cars hits over four-month high; zooms 15% in subdued market

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Landmark Cars shares vroom 6% on posting Q4 biz update; Details here

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Accepted report on SC internal reservation with tweaks: CM Siddaramaiah

 
The project has been launched at Rs 17,500 per square foot, with apartment prices ranging between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore per unit.
 
The chairman further said demand continues to remain strong in the Gurugram market, supported by infrastructure developments, including the opening of the Dwarka Expressway.
 
The first phase of the project was delivered in 2013, while the second phase is expected to be completed within four years. A third phase is also planned for launch later this financial year.
 
The company has so far delivered 15 housing and five commercial projects, mostly in Delhi-NCR.

More From This Section

IKEA

IKEA expects India business to grow 10% in FY25, to expand network

Vedanta

Vedanta demerger faces delay as Centre objects, Sebi issues warning

Adani Group

Adani Group units secure $275 million offshore loans from global banks

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement to sell up to 6.5% stake in unit India Cements

Vedanta

NCLT defers hearing on Vedanta demerger after govt flags irregularities

Topics : Landmark group Residential projects Dwarka Expressway Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon