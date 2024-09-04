Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Landmark Group to invest Rs 4,200 cr in 2 yrs for projects in Delhi-NCR

Landmark Group to invest Rs 4,200 cr in 2 yrs for projects in Delhi-NCR

Landmark Group said its upcoming projects are located in micro-markets of Gurugram like Dwarka Expressway and New Gurugram

Landmark group

At present, the company has two ongoing projects in Gurugram. | Source: Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Landmark Group will invest Rs 4,200 crore to develop a new housing and commercial project in Delhi-NCR as part of its expansion plan.
In a statement, Gurugram-based Landmark Group said it is gearing up to expand its business portfolio with the robust project pipeline.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The company is investing Rs 4,200 crore in the next two years to launch a mix of projects in the luxury housing, retail, and commercial segments," it added.
Landmark Group said its upcoming projects are located in micro-markets of Gurugram like Dwarka Expressway and New Gurugram.
Sandeep Chhillar, Chairman & Founder of Landmark Group, said, "The real estate sector is flourishing and Gurugram's realty market growth has been impressive over the last couple of years."

"Gurugram and its micro-markets continue to be the preferred investment destination for investors and buyers across residential, retail, and commercial segments. With our expansion plan, we aim to cater to the burgeoning demand in the region and enhance our product portfolio," he said.
At present, the company has two ongoing projects in Gurugram.

More From This Section

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC RE gets bids worth Rs 2,300 cr; demand only half of total issue size

Nvidia

Nvidia suffers $279 billion loss in one day due to these factors: Explained

airtel bharti airtel

Airtel deploys more spectrum in Rajasthan to boost 5G, 4G network capacity

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Alpex Solar announces plan to double PV module capacity to 2.4 GW by FY26

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing sells properties worth Rs 403.49 cr in Gurugram project

Launched last year, the 15-acre 'Landmark Avana' project has 228 independent floors and 170 plots. The company's other under-construction project is 'Landmark Springhomes 81' with 694 residential units and 33,000 sq ft of commercial space, and is scheduled to be delivered by December 2024.
Landmark Group has delivered 15 residential projects, three commercial projects, and two retail projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Loan, Money, Economy

High loan deposit ratio not a concern; deposit growth not weak: Report

GoPro HERO and GoPro HERO 13 Black

GoPro launches HERO13 Black, entry-level HERO cameras in India: Details

swiggy

Food delivery major Swiggy reshuffles top deck ahead of upcoming IPO

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J&K's statehood snatched to help two billionaires, says Rahul in Jammu

DeVans two new variants- Six Fields Brute and Six Fields Pilsner

DeVANS forays into premium lager, expands six fields with Brute and Pilsner

Topics : Landmark group Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon