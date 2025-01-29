Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki approves reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO

The board in its meeting held on January 29, 2025 approved the appointment of Takeuchi as MD and CEO for a further period of three years till March 31, 2028

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Takeuchi was first appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025.

The board in its meeting held on January 29, 2025 approved the appointment of Takeuchi as MD and CEO for a further period of three years till March 31, 2028, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Takeuchi was first appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2022, consequent to the completion of the term of his predecessor Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022.

 

He has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and was Joint Managing Director (Commercial) from April 2021 till his elevation.

He joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986 and has a vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets.

