LIC gets 2 tax demand notices worth Rs 3,529 crore from Mumbai officials

The corporation has received orders from Income Tax authorities regarding Income Tax demand issued by Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, LIC said in a regulatory filing

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, according to LIC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped two demand notices aggregating to about Rs 3,529 crore on it.
The corporation has received orders from Income Tax authorities regarding Income Tax demand issued by Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
LIC would file an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai, against the said orders within the prescribed timelines, it said.
There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, according to LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax LIC tax

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

