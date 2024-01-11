India is politically stable, our investment growing faster here: NTT CEO

India is a highly skilled and politically stable market that is giving high return on investments for data centre business, a senior official of NTT Global Data Centers and Submarine Cable company said on Thursday.

The company announced the setting up of a new data centre campus in Noida with a total planned capacity of 52.8 megawatt critical IT load.

NTT Global Data Centres and Submarine Cable CEO and President, Doug Adams, said Europe is the biggest market for the company, followed by the US, and Asia.

However, he said the company's growth in India in the past two years was faster than in other markets.

In the last two years, the company has added 44 MW of data centre capacity in Europe and 268 MW in India.

"This shows that we are growing faster in India than other markets. It is a high return on investments. We have very strong growth and this is a politically very stable market that we are committed to growing," Adams said.

The Noida data centre, spread across 300,000 sq ft, will support 22.4 MW IT load.

This is the first data centre campus in India to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during significant seismic events, NTT GDC India and NTT Com India Network Services, CEO and MD, Shekhar Sharma said.

With this launch, NTT's Global Data Centres division expanded its India footprint to more than 268 MW with 18 data centres across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Adams said NTT Data has 3,30,000 employees globally, of which 40,000 are based in India.

The company is working with top-tier AI companies in the US and a number of them are planning to come to India, he added.