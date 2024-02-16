Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC launches a non-participating product 'Amritbaal' for children

The Minimum Sum Assured is Rs. 2,00,000, with no limit for the Maximum Basic Sum Assured

LIC, Life Insurance Corp

Photo: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday announced the launch of a non-participating product – ‘Amritbaal’.

The product, designed for children, will be available from February 17, 2024. It is a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual, Savings, Life Insurance Plan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The plan is designed to meet the higher education and other needs of the child. It facilitates the accumulation of a corpus through Guaranteed additions at the rate of Rs 80 per thousand basic sum assured at the end of each policy year from the inception till the end of the Policy term, provided the policy is in force.

The minimum entry age is 30 days, with the maximum being 13 years. The age of maturity has to be between 18 years to 25 years at the last age of birthday.

The Minimum Policy Term for Limited Premium Payment is 10 years, and for Single Premium Payment, it is 5 years, whereas the Maximum Policy Term for Limited/Single Premium Payment is 25 years, and for policies procured through POSP-LI/CPSC-SPV, it is 20 years. 

The Minimum Sum Assured is Rs. 2,00,000, with no limit for the Maximum Basic Sum Assured.

Recently, during the post-earnings press meet, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty said that LIC plans to launch a non-participating product in the child segment.

Also Read

Life insurance policy terms, premium amounts detailed in one table

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank for seamless transactions

Florintree Capital exits Data Patterns, sells entire stake for Rs 1,102 cr

CRISIL Q3 results: Profit jumps 33% to Rs 210 cr on back of currency gains

DGCA issues notice to A-I over incident involving 80-year-old passenger

PM Modi lays foundation for NLC India's solar power plant in Rajasthan

Topics : LIC Life Insurance LIC policy children

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon