Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Florintree Capital exits Data Patterns, sells entire stake for Rs 1,102 cr

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Florintree Capital Partners LLP offloaded 59,96,622 shares, amounting to a 10.71 per cent stake in Data Patterns (India)

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity investment firm Florintree Capital Partners LLP on Friday sold its entire 10.71 per cent stake in defence and aerospace solutions provider Data Patterns (India) for Rs 1,102 crore through open market transactions.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Singapore Government, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Mathew Cyriac were the buyers who purchased shares of Data Patterns on the BSE.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Florintree Capital Partners LLP offloaded 59,96,622 shares, amounting to a 10.71 per cent stake in Data Patterns (India).
 
Florintree Capital Partners LLP sold shares of the company in five tranches, as per the data.
 
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,837 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,101.58 crore.
On Friday, shares of Data Patterns (India) rallied 8.79 per cent to close at Rs 2,018.30 apiece on the BSE

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Data Patterns rallies 9% to hit record high on strong order book position

Chennai firm Data Patterns inks strategic MoU with Isro, to acquire SAR

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

CRISIL Q3 results: Profit jumps 33% to Rs 210 cr on back of currency gains

DGCA issues notice to A-I over incident involving 80-year-old passenger

PM Modi lays foundation for NLC India's solar power plant in Rajasthan

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank from Paytm Payments Bank

Royal Enfield partners with K-Rides Motosiklet to enter Turkiye market

Topics : Private Equity Data Patterns Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon