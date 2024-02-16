Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi lays foundation for NLC India's solar power plant in Rajasthan

The projects, he said, will not only give green and cheap power to the region but also provide great employment opportunities to the youth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for NLC India Ltd's 300-mw solar power project in Barsingsar, Rajasthan.
The prime minister also laid the found stone of other solar projects in the state.
Addressing the event through videoconferencing, Modi said that the country has started moving at a fast pace in generating solar power, and in giving an impetus to this mission, today, the foundation stone has been laid for various solar power projects in Rajasthan.
The projects, he said, will not only give green and cheap power to the region but also provide great employment opportunities to the youth.
The total cost of NLC India's solar project is estimated at Rs 1,756 crore and it is scheduled to be commissioned in September, the public sector enterprise said in a statement.
The project is strategically located near the existing Barsingsar Thermal Power Station which offers advantages in power evacuation through the existing network and utilisation of common infrastructure facilities.
The company said that it has signed a power usage pact with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for the entire capacity of 300 mw at a tariff of Rs 2.52 per unit.
NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

