Govt to pocket ₹7.3k-cr dividend from insurance behemoth LIC; details here

The country's largest insurer has announced that its board has recommended paying a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

The Government of India is set to receive a whopping ₹7,324 crore from the life insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as a dividend payout. Notably, the country's largest insurer has announced that its board has recommended paying a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25).
 
"The board of directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India has recommended a final dividend of ₹12/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to declaration by Members of the Corporation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025," LIC said, in an exchange filing.
 
 
Further, the company has fixed July 25, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend. Thus, the eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive ₹12 per share in accordance with the said announcement.
 
According to data available on the BSE, the Government of India currently owns 96.50 per cent stakes in LIC, which amounts to 6,10,36,22,781 equity shares.    

Taking the above announcement into consideration, the government is set to receive - 6,10,36,22,781 × ₹12 (total number of shares × dividend per share) = ₹73,24,34,73,372, or approximately ₹7,324.35 crore (including taxes if there are any), as the dividend payout from LIC, if approved at the AGM.

LIC Dividend history

That said, this is not the first time that the insurance giant has announced dividend rewards for its shareholders. Since their D-street debut on May 17, 2022, LIC has so far announced a total dividend of ₹26.50 per share, which includes a final dividend of ₹12 per share for FY25, a final dividend of ₹6 for FY24, an interim dividend of ₹4 per share in 2024, a final dividend of ₹3 in 2023, and a dividend of ₹1.50 apiece in 2022. 
             

About Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Established in 1956, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a state-owned public sector enterprise (PSE) and the largest insurance services provider in India. The company is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and operates in both domestic and international life insurance markets. LIC offers a range of life insurance products, including individual, group, pension, annuity, and health plans. The corporation manages operations through a network of zonal, divisional, branch, and satellite offices across India and abroad.
 
Last check, LIC shares were quoted trading at ₹922 per share, merely 0.09 per cent down from its previous close of ₹922.80 apiece on the BSE.
 
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹5,83,164.79 crore on the BSE, as of July 25, 2025.
   

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

