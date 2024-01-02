Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 116 crore for Telangana state

The demand for Telangana came a day after LIC on Monday received a similar notice demanding about Rs 806 crore for short payment of GST for 2017-18 along with interest and penalty for Maharashtra

Most large global investors may give LIC's initial public offering a miss

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 116 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2017-18.
The company has received communication/demand order for interest and penalty for Telangana state on January 2, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The corporation shall file an appeal before Joint Commissioner (ST), Hyderabad Rural Division against the said order within the prescribed timelines, it said.
There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added.
The demand for Telangana came a day after LIC on Monday received a similar notice demanding about Rs 806 crore for short payment of GST for 2017-18 along with interest and penalty for Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

State-owned PNB, BoM record double-digit loan growth during Oct-Dec quarter

Adani Group-Hindenburg row: SC will pronounce judgement on January 3

Mined metal production of Hindustan Zinc rises 7% in Oct-Dec quarter

Akasa Air set to close order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes

NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as its new managing director

Topics : LIC GST Telangana tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon