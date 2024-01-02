LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 116 crore for Telangana state

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 116 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2017-18.

The company has received communication/demand order for interest and penalty for Telangana state on January 2, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The corporation shall file an appeal before Joint Commissioner (ST), Hyderabad Rural Division against the said order within the prescribed timelines, it said.

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added.

The demand for Telangana came a day after LIC on Monday received a similar notice demanding about Rs 806 crore for short payment of GST for 2017-18 along with interest and penalty for Maharashtra.