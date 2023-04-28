close

Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns, say reports

He had joined the airline as the Chief Executive Officer in April last year. The source said that Friday was the last working day for Kapoor at the airline

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor has quit the grounded airline, according to a source.
He had joined the airline as the Chief Executive Officer in April last year. The source said that Friday was the last working day for Kapoor at the airline. 

There was no immediate comment from Kapoor.
Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019 and later went into insolvency proceedings.

Jalan Kalrock consortium had emerged as the winning bidder for the once-storied carrier under the insolvency resolution process. However, with continuing differences with the lenders, the transfer of ownership of the airline to the consortium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sanjiv Kapoor Jet Airways airlines

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

