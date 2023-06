Listed companies garner Rs 63,300-crore from equity, debt in April

Fresh capital was garnered by firms for debt payment, to fund capital expenditure for new projects, support inorganic growth like acquisitions as also for marketing and R&D purposes, market experts said.

Listed companies mobilised nearly Rs 63,300 crore from the capital market in April to fund their business expansion plans, with debt emerging as the most preferred route for fundraising.



In comparison, companies raised Rs 19,588 crore through equities and Rs 14,750 crore from debt market in April 2022.

Out of the cumulative Rs 63,278 crore garnered in April this year, funds totalling Rs 55,462 crore were mopped up from the debt market and the remaining Rs 7,816 crore came from the equity market, according to the data with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).



Of the total Rs 55,462 crore raised through debt markets in April this year, Rs 53,426 crore came from the private placement and Rs 2,036 crore was through public issuance.

The higher fundraising in April last year through equities was primarily driven by preferential allotment of equity shares to the tune of Rs 13,675 crore and the Follow-on Public Offer of Ruchi Soya Industries that raked in Rs 4,300 crore through the route.

Also Read Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in FY24: CEO Pieter Elbers Vedanta's Rs 2,632-crore brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt NCLT to hear Go First lessors' plea, directs IRP to file reply in one week Flight operations can take off with 152 daily flights: Go First to DGCA Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10



Within the equity segment, funds mostly came from preferential allotment of equity shares with companies raising Rs 4,835 crore through the route.

Market experts said that debt markets are mostly tapped by the financial sector companies who use funds for onward lending (as the economic cycle gathers pace) and boost capital buffers.