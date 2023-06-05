close

Godrej Consumer Products announces appointment of Aasif Malbari as CFO

Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments

BS Web Team
Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL also announced that its board of directors has approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as independent director, effective November 14, 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), on Monday, announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective August 10, 2023.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. Sameer Shah, GCPL’s current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.”

Aasif has been an integral part of the leadership team at Tata Motors since joining in 2018. Prior to that he worked at Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is a Chartered Account and Company Secretary and secured the All India First Rank in both the CA intermediate and final. He graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai.
Over the 23 years of his career, Aasif has worked in roles ranging from business partnering, buying, planning & logistics, controllership, treasury, investor relations to group performance management, which have provided him with great experience in multiple FMCG segments in India and across the globe.

GCPL also announced that its board of directors has approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as independent director, effective November 14, 2023. Narendra Ambwani, Independent Director, will retire in November 2023, after serving for 12 years on the GCPL Board.
Shalini’s appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her significant expertise in digital and technology to guide GCPL’s growth strategy. She will be the sixth woman director on the GCPL board, taking the representation of women directors to 50 per cent when she joins the board.

“We are delighted that Shalini Puchalapalli has been nominated to join the GCPL Board of Directors. Shalini’s leadership and deep expertise in both FMCG and technology will be very helpful in guiding our transformational journey,” said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, GCPL.
Shalini is managing director and Country Head for Google Customer Solutions, where she is building the digital ecosystem for India. Her previous roles include Category Director with Amazon India and CEO for Lehar Foods Business for PepsiCo. Shalini did her bachelors in engineering from IIT, Madras, Personnel Management from XLRI, and MBA from INSEAD.

Topics : Godrej Consumer Products Godrej board of directors Tata Motors

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

