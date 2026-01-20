Lodha signs MoU with Maharashtra to invest ₹1 trn in data centre park

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 1 trillion, in addition to its earlier investment commitment of Rs 30,000 crore, to develop a 2.5 gigawatt (GW) data centre park in the state.

Once completed, the data centre is slated to be the largest in India. The MoU was signed by Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer of Lodha Developers, at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

The data centre will be developed under the government’s Green Integrated Data Centre Park policy. The development is expected to create over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The park will accommodate several major international and domestic players. Amazon has already acquired a land parcel for its data centre and also made arrangements for its power requirements for the next 15 years. Singapore-based STT Global Data Centres has also acquired a land parcel in the park.

Lodha will play the role of developer for several players who are keen on setting up data centres, the company added.

“Over and above the Rs 30,000 crore commitment last year to develop the data centre park, we have signed another agreement with the government of Maharashtra to invest an additional Rs 1 trillion. The state has already scaled newer heights under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra. His vision and actions directed towards developed Maharashtra give us immense confidence in committing to such a large investment,” Lodha said.

Back in 2019, the government of Maharashtra declared integrated data centres as a thrust area for industrial growth in the state. To ensure that data centres thrive, it introduced a policy for green integrated data centre parks in 2024.

Under this policy, data centres, which are significant consumers of electricity, will be powered by green and alternative energy sources. To begin with, three parks will be set up under the programme in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Lodha said it has a large land bank in Palava, part of the Mumbai metropolitan region, and sees this region as a large-scale data centre opportunity. According to Lodha’s investor presentation, two large global data centre players entered Palava in 2024 and 2025, with the last land transaction done at a rate of Rs 21 crore per acre.