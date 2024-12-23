Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 06:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Stock market researcher Univest raises $10 mn from Bertelsmann India

Stock market researcher Univest raises $10 mn from Bertelsmann India

The funds will be deployed towards scaling the Gurgaon-headquartered firm's offerings, while maintaining a focus on delivering personalised user experience

Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Since its inception in 2022, the platform has reported over 3 million sign-ups and more than 150,000 paying subscribers. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi-registered stock market research platform Univest has raised $10 million (about Rs 85 crore) in a funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

The funds will be deployed towards scaling the Gurgaon-headquartered firm's offerings, while maintaining a focus on delivering personalised user experience, Univest co-founder and CEO Pranit Arora said.

"With this funding round, we are excited to accelerate our mission to democratise access to high-quality research. The funds will enable us to scale our research-first, full-stack brokerage offering, creating India's first true stock market superapp for retail investors. Our focus will remain on delivering seamless, personalised, and actionable insights that simplify the investment journey for our users," he said.

 

Univest provides expert trading advice across stocks, derivatives, and commodities. Investor users receive entry and exit signals from Sebi-registered analysts, during Live market hours, ensuring timely and accurate decision-making.

It allows users to track and monitor their investments in real-time.

Since its inception in 2022, the platform has reported over 3 million sign-ups and more than 150,000 paying subscribers, according to a company statement.

The company last raised $2 million in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bharat electronics limited

BEL secures Rs 973 cr in new orders; FY25 order book reaches Rs 9,801 cr

Provident Fund

EPACK Prefab raises $20 mn in first funding round from GEF Capital Partners

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies Limited | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

Waaree Energies board approves Rs 850 cr investment in energy facilities

Adani

Adani to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works for Rs 400 cr enterprise value

OrbitAID

Indian startup OrbitAID's patented tech clears zero gravity test in Florida

Topics : Stock Market Bertelsmann India stock market trading funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon