Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Exports of oilmeals rise 16% to 1.22 mn tonne in December quarter

The country's oilmeals exports rose 16 per cent to 12.20 lakh tonne in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to the year-ago period, industry body SEA said on Thursday

Edible oil

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's oilmeals exports rose 16 per cent to 12.20 lakh tonne in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to the year-ago period, industry body SEA said on Thursday.
Around 10.53 lakh tonne of oilmeals was exported during the October-December quarter of 2022-23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), the country exported 6.24 lakh tonne of soybean meal, 4.79 lakh tonne of rapeseed meal, 1.14 lakh tonne of castor seed meal and 2,642 lakh tonne of groundnut meal in third quarter of the current fiscal.
In December alone, total oilmeals exports were at 5.32 lakh tonne, up by 23 per cent from 4.33 lakh tonne in the year-ago period, it said.
SEA said the country's export of soyameal rose due to price competitiveness amid shortage of Argentine export supplies in recent months.
The major consumer of Indian soybean meal is South East Asia, where India has a logistic advantage and also can supply in small lots, it added.
The industry body also mentioned that the export of rapeseed meal had touched a new record of 22.96 lakh tonne during 2022-23 fiscal, ever highest since export started.
The trend of export of rapeseed meal continued in the current year as 18.24 lakh tonne was exported during April-December of this fiscal compared with 16.69 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.
Currently, India is the most competitive supplier of rapeseed meal to South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and other far east countries, SEA said.
Total oilmeals rose 24 per cent to 34.96 lakh tonne during April-December of the current fiscal from 28.16 lakh tonne in the year-ago period, the SEA added.
South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Taiwan are the main export destinations for India for oilmeals.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

UP raises state price for sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal for 2023-24 season

Fog-induced chaos: Regulators impose fines on 3 airlines, Mumbai airport

Govt can look at taxing rich farmers, says MPC member Ashima Goyal

Higher food prices push WPI inflation to 9-month high in December

Can cloud seeding be the answer to India's growing problem of uneven rains?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Edible oil market edible oil Edible oil prices Trade exports Mustard Oil Ministry Of Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon