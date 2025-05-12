LTIMindtree signs $450 mn deal, its largest yet, with agribusiness firm

LTIMindtree said it has signed a $450 million deal with an agribusiness customer, marking its largest deal since the two companies merged. The company did not disclose the client's name, but such a deal is expected to provide a significant boost to its growth amid an uncertain economic environment.
As part of this seven-year deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support and cybersecurity services. The company did not name the client.
LTIMindtree’s shares rose 6.97 per cent to ₹4,942 per share at the end of the trading day. The share price was up 7.6 per cent during intraday trading.
“Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI-driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity,” said Venu Lambu, CEO-designate and whole-time director.
IT service providers are banking on mid-sized and large cost-take-out and efficiency improvement deals at a time when discretionary spending budgets by clients are frozen, amidst the threat of a tariff war and its eventual fallout. Customers are focused on tightening spending and saving the last dollar rather than investing in new-age technologies.
Mid-tier companies stand to gain in this environment as they are often more aggressive in chasing deals at margins that are difficult for large IT companies to manage.
Lambu told Business Standard during an interaction last month that vendor consolidation will be one of the key growth drivers this fiscal, as clients increase reliance on fewer providers for end-to-end solutions. The company had more than $3 billion worth of vendor consolidation deals in the pipeline, out of its $6 billion order book at the end of March.
Chief Business Officer Samir Gosavi said it was a major win for the consumer services business, and the company’s AI-driven operating model will drive measurable business impact in an industry that is evolving rapidly.