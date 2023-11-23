Sensex (-0.01%)
Lupin announces launch of world's first FDC drug for chronic lung disease

Lupin Vilfuro-G is the only FDC that uniquely combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate, and Glycopyrronium Bromide for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Global pharma major Lupin on Thursday announced the launch of Vilfuro-G, the world's first fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

Vilfuro-G is available in a single-strength fixed dose, with a recommended once-daily dosage for the treatment of COPD, which refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.
This follows the approval granted by the Drug Controller General of India for Lupin's Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) product.

Commenting on the launch, Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin said, “We are delighted to introduce Vilfuro-G, a testament to our commitment to our patients and our focus on innovation. This milestone reinforces our resolve to expand our respiratory portfolio, providing COPD patients with access to healthcare solutions, and transforming lives.”

“More than 37 million individuals are currently struggling with COPD in India, a condition that ranks among the leading causes of death and disability in the nation. India bears a significant 18 per cent of this disease burden,” the company said in a press statement.

Lupin Vilfuro-G is the only FDC that uniquely combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate, and Glycopyrronium Bromide for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD.

Lupin's shares were down by 1.85 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 1,196.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

