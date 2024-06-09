Business Standard
Lupin recalls 51k bottles of generic drug due to defective containers in US

The affected lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep-based plant and marketed in the US by Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Lupin initiated the Class II nationwide (US) voluntary recall on May 8. (Representational Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Drug firm Lupin is recalling over 51,000 bottles of a generic antibiotic medication in the US market due to a "defective container", according to the American health regulator.
The US-based arm of the drug maker is recalling 51,006 bottles of Cefdinir for Oral Suspension (250 mg/5 mL) due to "defective container: lack of seal integrity," US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its latest Enforcement Report.
Cefrine Oral Suspension is indicated for the treatment of a range of bacterial infections.
The affected lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep-based plant and marketed in the US by Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, it said. The drug maker initiated the Class II nationwide (US) voluntary recall on May 8 this year.
As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
India is the largest supplier of generic medicines with around 20 per cent share in the global supply by manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.
The products manufactured in the country are shipped to over 200 countries around the globe, with Japan, Australia, West Europe and the US as the main destinations.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

