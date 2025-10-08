Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lupin to invest $250 mn in new US facility for critical respiratory drugs

Lupin to invest $250 mn in new US facility for critical respiratory drugs

The Florida-based plant would produce products like albuterol inhalers for children with asthma, the company said

Lupin Pharma

"The expansion of Lupin's footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy," said Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Lupin.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it will set up a new manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida, entailing an investment of $ 250 million.

With a projected cumulative investment of $ 250 million, including research & development, infrastructure and capital expenditures over a five-year period, the new site will have the capacity to accommodate the production of more than 25 critical respiratory medicines, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The Florida-based plant would produce products like albuterol inhalers for children with asthma, it added.

By strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing supply chain diversification, this critical project will enhance medicine security and strengthen the company's position as a global respiratory leader, it said.

 

Locally, the infrastructure will generate over 200 new long-term, skilled jobs by 2030 in Broward County.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 6: HDFC Bk, IndusInd Bk, Infosys, Pace Digitek

Lupin Pharma

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma BV for €190 mn to expand European eyecare reach

Lupin Pharma

Lupin subsidiary Nanomi BV inks pact to acquire Netherlands-based VISUfarma

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Nifty Pharma down 2.5% as Trump slaps 100% import tariffs; impact decoded

Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

Dr Reddy's, Sun: Pharma stocks can crash up to 30% on Trump's 100% tariff

"The expansion of Lupin's footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy," said Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Lupin.

The facility will build on the company's existing presence in Florida, which is home to its headquarters and Advanced Inhalation Research Centre, he added.

The Coral Springs facility will anchor US production of critical respiratory therapies, diversify the supply chain, and ensure affordable, reliable accessfrom routine pediatric care to pandemic-scale demand, the company said. Lupin has acquired more than 5 acres of land to embark on this expansion of 70,000 square feet, it said.

In recognition of its investment and job creation plans, Lupin will receive tax credits and incentives from the state of Florida, it added.

Lupin is partnering with Florida Commerce/Select Florida; City of Coral Springs; Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance; Broward County Commission, (Workforce/college partner) as part of this strategic project, it said.

Lupin shares on Wednesday ended 0.98 per cent down at Rs 1,905.70 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL warns GST changes may impact Q2 profitability, EBITDA expected to fall

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

Jio rolls out foundational course on AI for students and beginners

life insurance, insurance

Canara HSBC Life Insurance public issue to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore

Starlink

Excited, focused on giving secure experience: Starlink exec on India plans

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB to allocate 20% of FY26 spend to boost IT, digital infra: CEO Chandra

Topics : Company News Lupin US Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon