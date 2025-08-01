Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales rise 26% to 83,691 units in July

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales rise 26% to 83,691 units in July

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 49,871 units in the domestic market

mahindra logo, mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday posted a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 83,691 units in July, as compared to 66,444 units in the same month last year.

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 49,871 units in the domestic market, a growth of 20 per cent, as compared to 41,623 units in July last year.

"Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9E models, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

 

The company said its tractor sales in the domestic market stood at 26,990 units last month, as against 25,587 units in July 2024, a growth of 5 per cent.

Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) last month were at 28,708 units, as against 27,209 units for the same period last year.

Also Read

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M Q1 PAT rises 24% to ₹4,083 crore on strong auto volume growth

Mahindra Funster EV concept which was launched in Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra EV biz posts ₹111 crore Q1 EBITDA, awaits PLI nod for XUV9e

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 24% to ₹4,083 cr, income at ₹45,529 cr

tractor

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Tractor industry; check top stock picks

Mahindra BE 6

M&M shares hit new high, soar 40% from April low; more upside ahead?premium

"This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting," M&M President - Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said.

Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season, he added.

"In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6 per cent over last year," Nakra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Renault

Renault acquires Nissan's stake in Chennai unit; sees India as export hub

Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing MD & CEO Girish Kousgi to step down with effect from Oct 28

Southwest Airlines

Southwest replaces Chairman Rakesh Gangwal after less than one year in job

apple, apple logo

Apple beats Trump tariffs, slow start in AI to deliver strong quarter

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, beats estimates on volume growth

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon