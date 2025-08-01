Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Southwest replaces Chairman Rakesh Gangwal after less than one year in job

Southwest replaces Chairman Rakesh Gangwal after less than one year in job

Doug Brooks, a Southwest board member for more than 15 years, has been tapped for the chairman job

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. said Rakesh Gangwal is resigning as chairman. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mary Schlangenstein
 
Southwest Airlines Co. said Rakesh Gangwal is resigning as chairman, a little over a year after joining the board and serving in his current role for just eight months. 
 
Doug Brooks, a Southwest board member for more than 15 years, has been tapped for the chairman job. The move comes after an activist investor placed six new members on the airline’s board in October, and Gangwal’s elevation to chair a month later. His exit from that position, which is effective Friday, is due to time commitments unrelated to Southwest, the Dallas-based carrier said in a statement Thursday. 
 
 
Brooks previously was chairman, president and chief executive of Brinker International Inc., a global chain of restaurants. 
 
Gangwal will lead a new fleet oversight committee at Southwest and remain on the finance, nominating and corporate governance committees, the carrier said. The 72-year-old executive had taken the chairman post while Southwest scurried to add more outside experience and independence to its board just as Elliott Investment Management was ratcheting up pressure to oust the airline’s top executives. 

Also Read

southwest airline, flight, plane

Southwest crew members injured as jet makes sharp evasive move post takeoff

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines to cut 15% of corporate jobs, remove about 1,750 roles

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP

Aditya Infotech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asian stocks plunge; Kospi drops 3% on tariffs

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

DLF, Godrej, Prestige lead: Biggest realtors in India ranked by area built

 
Elliott argued that senior management and the board had let Southwest slip hopelessly behind competitors, ignored large-scale revenue opportunities and lacked the ability to turn the company around. It succeeded in pushing out then-chairman Gary Kelly and Southwest subsequently adopted sweeping changes to its business model, adding premium options, including more leg room, charging for checked bags and offering seat assignments. 
 
“We remain confident in Southwest’s trajectory and we look forward to continuing our constructive engagement as the company executes its plan to drive long-term value,” Elliott, which owns more than 10% of the airline, said Thursday in an emailed statement.
 
Gangwal is best known for co-founding InterGlobe Aviation, which is credited with generating the bulk of his wealth. He also helmed US Airways from 1996 to 2001, and spent a decade at United Airlines Inc. starting in 1984. He was chairman, president and chief executive officer at Worldspan Technologies Inc. from 2003 to 2007.
 
Southwest is creating the fleet-related committee to oversee the company’s aircraft acquisition strategy, the airline said.

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple beats Trump tariffs, slow start in AI to deliver strong quarter

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, beats estimates on volume growth

Jane Street, stock market trading, Sebi

Income Tax dept surveys Nuvama in Jane Street market manipulation probe

Imax

Imax lures more viewers as premium demand rises across metro cities

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Q1 net profit falls 11.7% to ₹3,185 crore on weak LME prices

Topics : Southwest Airlines airlines Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon