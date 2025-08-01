Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PNB Housing MD & CEO Girish Kousgi to step down with effect from Oct 28

PNB Housing MD & CEO Girish Kousgi to step down with effect from Oct 28

The board, while accepting his resignation noted that Kousgi will cease to be a director on the board of Directors of PHFL Home Loans and Services Ltd, and PEHEL Foundation

Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Kousgi has announced his resignation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Kousgi has announced his resignation and will step down from his role effective October 28, 2025.

The board, while accepting his resignation noted that Kousgi will cease to be a director on the board of Directors of PHFL Home Loans and Services Ltd, and PEHEL Foundation -- the subsidiaries of the company, with effect from October 28, 2025.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, PNB Housing Finance said the company affirms that its strategic priorities, business focus, and growth trajectory remain firmly intact, based on the strong foundation that Kousgi has helped build.

 

R Chandrasekaran, chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee of the board said, the company will initiate a rigorous, transparent and merit-based selection process to appoint a new leader who will further enhance the legacy of PNB Housing Finance.

"We are confident of identifying a suitable professional soon, who will further accelerate our strategic direction and long-term value creation," he said.

Also Read

share market, stock market

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance eyes retail book of Rs 1 trillion by FY27: MD & CEOpremium

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing Q4 results: Profit rises 25% to Rs 5.5 bn on home loan demand

Derivatives

Derivatives inclusion puts Hindustan Zinc, PNB Housing, Inox Wind in focuspremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ended conflicts including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Peace Prize: WH

PNB Housing Finance, promoted by Punjab National Bank, is the third largest housing finance company in India.

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company reported a 23 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 534 crore, as against Rs 433 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,082 crore, from Rs 1,832 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Interest income for the quarter was higher at Rs 1,980 crore, compared to Rs 1,739 crore a year ago.

The net interest income also saw a 17 per cent rise to Rs 760 crore at the end of Q1 2025, as against Rs 651 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Southwest Airlines

Southwest replaces Chairman Rakesh Gangwal after less than one year in job

apple, apple logo

Apple beats Trump tariffs, slow start in AI to deliver strong quarter

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, beats estimates on volume growth

Jane Street, stock market trading, Sebi

Income Tax dept surveys Nuvama in Jane Street market manipulation probe

Imax

Imax lures more viewers as premium demand rises across metro cities

Topics : PNB Housing PNB Housing Finance PNB Housing Finance Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon