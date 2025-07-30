Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 24% to ₹4,083 cr, income at ₹45,529 cr

The company reported a net profit of ₹3,283 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal

The company stated that auto and farm businesses continue to deliver on growth and margins with profits up by 20 per cent.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,083 crore for the June quarter, driven by broad-based growth across business verticals.

The company reported a net profit of ₹3,283 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income from operations rose to ₹45,529 crore in the June quarter against ₹37,218 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The company stated that auto and farm businesses continue to deliver on growth and margins with profits up by 20 per cent.

Financial services assets under management (AUM) grew at 15 per cent while Tech Mahindra (TechM) continued its journey of margin expansion with EBIT improvement of 260 basis points (bps).

 

Amongst the company's growth gems, Mahindra Logistics showed strong revenue momentum with 14 per cent growth and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) expanded room inventory by 10 pe cent, it added.

"Q1 F26 has been an excellent quarter, with broad-based growth across all our businesses. The operating excellence in our Auto and Farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group CEO & MD Anish Shah said.

TechM is witnessing momentum on deal wins, sustaining cost discipline and is moving steadily towards its F27 margin objectives, he added.

"Our growth gems are progressing well on their value creation journeys," Shah noted.

Elaborating further, M&M Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar said the businesses continue to lead with strong momentum in Q1 F26, with a gain of 570 bps YoY in SUV revenue share.

"In tractors, we gained 50 bps YoY to reach 45.2 per cent market share, the highest ever in a quarter. Our Auto Standalone PBIT margin improved by 50 bps to 10 per cent, and core tractor PBIT margins improved by 100 bps to 20.7 per cent," he added.

During the April-June quarter, the company sold 2,47,249 units, an increase of 17 per cent as compared with 2,11,550 units in the year-ago period. Tractor sales increased 10 per cent year on year to 1,32,964 units in the June quarter.

M&M Group Chief Financial Officer Amarjyoti Barua said: "We are pleased with the performance of the group in the quarter, despite several macro challenges including geopolitical disruptions. It demonstrates the resilience of the group. With our continued focus on capital discipline & operational metrics, we remain committed to shareholder value creation."  Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.62 per cent up at ₹3,217.05 apiece on the BSE.

