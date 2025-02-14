Mahindra bags 30,179 bookings for two new electric models on opening day

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has secured 30,179 bookings for its two new electric models -- XEV 9e and BE 6.
The Mumbai-based auto major claimed the booking number translates to a value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price).
The company commenced bookings for the complete lineup of XEV 9e and BE 6 on Friday.
"Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs create a new record in EV category by clocking 30,179 Bookings on Day 1 with booking value of ?8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price)," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.
The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, the company said.
The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73 per cent of the total bookings across both brands, it added.
The two models are priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood at around 1 lakh units last year.
