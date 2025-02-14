Business Standard

Mahindra bags 30,179 bookings for two new electric models on opening day

Mahindra bags 30,179 bookings for two new electric models on opening day

The two models are priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood at around 1 lakh units last year

Mahindra EV

Mahindra EV (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has secured 30,179 bookings for its two new electric models -- XEV 9e and BE 6.

The Mumbai-based auto major claimed the booking number translates to a value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price).

The company commenced bookings for the complete lineup of XEV 9e and BE 6 on Friday.

"Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs create a new record in EV category by clocking 30,179 Bookings on Day 1 with booking value of ?8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price)," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, the company said.

 

The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73 per cent of the total bookings across both brands, it added.

The two models are priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood at around 1 lakh units last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

