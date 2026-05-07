Mahindra group appoints Vimal Agarwal as group chief internal auditor

Mahindra Group has appointed Vimal Agarwal as its Group Chief Internal Auditor with effect from July 1, 2026, as the conglomerate strengthens its focus on governance, risk management and internal controls.

Agarwal, who currently serves as chief financial officer (CFO) of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, will also become part of the company’s senior management personnel. He will succeed K N Vaidyanathan, executive vice-president and Group Chief Internal Auditor, who is set to retire on June 30 after a career spanning four decades, including more than 14 years with the Mahindra Group.

In a statement, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, said Agarwal brings over 25 years of experience across finance, governance and business strategy. He added that Agarwal is recognised for strengthening governance frameworks, enhancing internal controls and supporting leadership teams in executing growth strategies. Mahindra also acknowledged Vaidyanathan’s contribution to the group and wished him well for his retirement.

Agarwal is a chartered accountant and Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduate with experience across multinational corporations and listed Indian entities. Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, he held several leadership roles at PepsiCo India, where he worked across financial operations, planning and analytics, and supply chain finance.

Within the Mahindra Group, he earlier served as CFO of Mahindra Lifespaces, where he was involved in fundraising, digitalisation initiatives and private equity joint ventures. Over the last two years at Mahindra Holidays, he has worked on financial planning, investor relations and performance optimisation.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group operates across sectors including automotive, farm equipment, financial services, hospitality, logistics and renewable energy, with a presence in over 100 countries.