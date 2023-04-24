close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mahindra Lifespace bags housing society redevelopment project in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespaces will continue to evaluate more such opportunities to grow its residential portfolio in Mumbai, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a project to redevelop a housing society in Mumbai with an expected revenue potential of Rs 850 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra Lifespace -- the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, said it has won another society redevelopment project, which is spread over 3.6 acres land.

"The company has been selected as the preferred partner to redevelop a residential society in Malad, West, one of the prominent residential and commercial localities situated in the western part of Mumbai. The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore," it added.

This is the second society redevelopment project bagged by the company.

Amit Sinha, Director and Board member, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, the company foresees society redevelopment as an exciting opportunity.

"In a city like Mumbai, with few prospects for greenfield construction due to a scarcity of vacant land parcels, redevelopment offers an exciting route for growth while enabling existing property owners to upgrade to larger, better residences with modern facilities," Sinha said.

Also Read

Adani Properties bags Rs 5,069 crore Dharavi redevelopment project

Mahindra Lifespace surges 8% on foray into society redevelopment in Mumbai

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespace buys 4.25 acre land in B'luru to build housing project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' sale bookings grow 32% to Rs 399 crore in Q2

Online gaming firms criticise Google for commission in alternative billing

Welspun India board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of shares

Over 1,000 Blinkit riders join rival firms amid row over new pay structure

48 firms selected as eligible bidders for Future Retail insolvency process

Luxury brand LVMH's market value surpasses $500 bn, a first in Europe

Mahindra Lifespaces will continue to evaluate more such opportunities to grow its residential portfolio in Mumbai, he added.

Mahindra Lifespaces has developed more than 10.77 million square feet of space in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It has an overall footprint spanning 32.97 million square feet of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

The company also has more than 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace housing society

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Welspun India board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of shares

Welspun
2 min read

Over 1,000 Blinkit riders join rival firms amid row over new pay structure

Blinkit wage protests
2 min read

48 firms selected as eligible bidders for Future Retail insolvency process

Future retail, Big Bazaar, customers
3 min read

Luxury brand LVMH's market value surpasses $500 bn, a first in Europe

Louis Vuitton, LVMH
5 min read

Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles

Tata Motors
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

indusind bank
2 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon