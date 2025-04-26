Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra to acquire controlling stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 crore

Mahindra to acquire controlling stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 crore

M&M has a 52 per cent share in the sub-3.5T light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. With this transaction, M&M expects to double its market share in the >3.5T segment to 6 per cent initially

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

The acquisition is expected to provide operational synergies across manufacturing, cost, supplier networks, and product development. | Representational

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu (SML) for Rs 555 crore. The move is aimed at expanding M&M’s presence in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment above 3.5 tonnes, where the company currently holds a 3 per cent market share
 
The acquisition will be made at Rs 650 per share. Following this, M&M will launch a mandatory open offer under SEBI’s takeover regulations to acquire up to an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders.
 
M&M has a 52 per cent share in the sub-3.5T light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. With this transaction, M&M expects to double its market share in the >3.5T segment to 6 per cent initially, and further targets 10–12 per cent by FY31 and over 20 per cent by FY36.
 
 
Incorporated in 1983, SML Isuzu is a listed player with a presence across India in the trucks and buses segment. It holds about 16 per cent market share in the intermediate and light commercial vehicle (ILCV) bus segment. In FY24, SML reported operating revenue of Rs 2,196 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 179 crore.
 
As part of the transaction, M&M will acquire 43.96 per cent stake from Sumitomo Corporation and 15 percent stake from Isuzu Motors, both existing shareholders of SML. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Competition Commission of India, and is expected to be completed within 2025.

Also Read

Hindalco

Hindalco forays into EV parts making, delivers 10,000 battery cases to M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M shares rally 10% in 4 days on healthy outlook. Buy, Sell, Hold?

Premiummahindra

M&M rejigs leadership team as Mahindra Logistics CEO Ram Swaminathan quits

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY to ₹13.1 cr, revenue at ₹1,293 cr

Mahindra

Mahindra Aerostructures to make fuselage for Airbus H130 choppers in India

 
The acquisition is expected to provide operational synergies across manufacturing, cost, supplier networks, and product development. M&M stated that its trucks and buses division has made progress in recent years, and the integration with SML is aimed at improving manufacturing utilization and broadening product offerings.
 
Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra Group, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of focusing capital allocation on businesses with growth potential. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, M&M, said the acquisition would help expand Mahindra’s product range and consolidate supplier and dealer networks.
 
Kotak Investment Banking is acting as financial advisor and manager to the open offer, while Khaitan & Co is the legal advisor to M&M.
 
Founded in 1945, Mahindra Group operates in sectors including farm equipment, utility vehicles, IT, and financial services, and has a presence in over 100 countries.
 
Sumitomo Corporation, listed in Tokyo, is an integrated trading and business investment company operating across steel, automotive, construction, lifestyle, mineral resources, chemicals, and energy sectors.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M acquisition, SML Isuzu, commercial vehicle market, CV segment, light commercial vehicles, LCV market share, intermediate commercial vehicles, ILCV buses, Mahindra Group, Sumitomo Corporation, Isuzu Motors, Competition Commission of India, M&M strategy, truck and bus market India, automotive mergers, SEBI takeover regulations, Mahindra SML acquisition, commercial vehicle expansion, Indian automotive industry, Kotak Investment Banking, Khaitan & Co, Mahindra Auto Sector, Anish Shah Mahindra, Rajesh Jejurikar Mahindra

More From This Section

PTC India

PTC India appoints Manoj Kumar Jhawar as Chairman, Managing Director

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank profit falls 58% on worsening asset quality of micro loans

Swiggy

Cooperation ministry signs MoU with Swiggy Instamart to market products

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance enters world's top 25 as net worth rises to $118 billion in FY25

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Isuzu Motors commercial vehicle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon