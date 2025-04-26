Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IDFC First Bank profit falls 58% on worsening asset quality of micro loans

IDFC First Bank profit falls 58% on worsening asset quality of micro loans

Fresh slippages during the quarter was Rs 2,175 crore including Rs 572 crore from the micro loan book, as compared to Rs 4195 crore and Rs 437 crore

IDFC FIRST Bank

The non-interest income of the bank increased to Rs 1895 crore from Rs 1642 crore a year ago. | File Photo

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDFC First Bank’s net profit fell 58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 304 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, due to worsening asset quality on microfinance portfolio.
 
The bank has been cutting down its micro loan book which was at Rs 9571 crore at the end of March 31, as compared to Rs 10,997 crore in December and Rs 13,334 crore, year ago.
 
Fresh slippages during the quarter was Rs 2,175 crore including Rs 572 crore from the micro loan book, as compared to Rs 4195 crore and Rs 437 crore.
 
“Bank put restriction on new to bank customer in selected geographies and have been reducing geographic concentration. The tightening of the underwriting norms has resulted in slowing down disbursal,” the private sector lender said.
 
 
Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9.8 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 4,907 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs. 4,469 crore in Q4 FY24.

Also Read

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank gets ₹7,500 crore investment from Warburg Pincus, ADIA

IDFC FIRST Bank

Warburg Pincus, ADIA units to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank slips 4% after board approves ₹7,500 crore fund raise

Boost your savings

Boost your savings: Unlock higher interest rates with IDFC FIRST Bank savings accounts

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Delhivery, Tata Elxsi: Trading strategies in stocks that hit 52-week lows

 
Net Interest Margin (NIM) reduced by nine basis points sequentially, to 5.95 per cent from 6.04 per cent in Q3, largely due to decline in the micro-finance business. For the full year FY25, NIM was 6.09 per cent.
 
The non-interest income of the bank increased to Rs 1895 crore from Rs 1642 crore a year ago.
 
The bank’s deposits increased 25.2 per cent YOY to Rs 2.43 trillion from Rs. 1.94 trillion as of March 31, 2024. The retail deposits grew by 26.4 per cent to Rs 1.91 trillion YoY from Rs. 1,51,343 crore as of March 31, 2024. The private lender’s current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 24.8 per cent YOY to Rs 1.18 trillion from Rs. 94,768 crore as of March 31, 2024. The CASA Ratio at the end of March 31 was at 46.9 per cent. The retail deposits constitute 79 per cent of total customer deposits as of March 31, 2025.
 
“Our customer deposits grew well at 25 per cent YoY and the CASA ratio continues to remain strong at 46.9 per cent, reflecting the strength of our deposit franchise. Our funded asset book grew by 20.4 per cent. Importantly, the Bank's asset quality remains resilient, with GNPA and NNPA at 1.87 per cent and 0.53 per cent respectively,” said V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
Meanwhile, loans and advances of the bank increased by 20.4 per cent YOY to Rs 2.42 trillion of March 31. Retail, Rural and MSME (RAM) book grew by 18.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1.66 trillion from Rs. 1,66,604 crore as of March 31, 2024. Further, microfinance portfolio reduced by 28.3 per cent YoY and its proportion to overall loan book reduced to four per cent from 6.6 per cent in FY24. At the same time, the Bank has been continuously reducing its legacy infrastructure book to Rs 2,348 crore as of March 31, 2025, constituting less than 1 per cent of the total funded assets of the Bank.
 
On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) was marginally lower to 1.87 per cent from 1.88 a year ago. Similarly, the net NPA ratio also declined to 0.53 per cent from 0.60 per cent a year ago.
 
Provisions for FY25 stood at Rs. 5,515 crore (2.46 per cent of the loan book), driven by the higher slippages in the micro-Finance book. Excluding microfinance and one toll account, credit cost for the overall loan book of the Bank was 1.76 per cent in FY25. The Bank has not utilized any micro-finance provision buffers of Rs. 315 crore during the quarter on a prudent basis. The incremental disbursals in Microfinance are insured by a credit guarantee fund for micro and small enterprises (CGFMU). The insurance coverage of the overall Microfinance portfolio was 66 per cent as of March 31, 2025. 

More From This Section

Swiggy

Cooperation ministry signs MoU with Swiggy Instamart to market products

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance enters world's top 25 as net worth rises to $118 billion in FY25

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

Cars24

Cars24 lays off 200 employees amid strategic reset, continues expansion

PremiumHDFC Life Insurance

Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

Topics : IDFC First Bank MSMEs micro finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon