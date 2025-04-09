Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Aerostructures to make fuselage for Airbus H130 choppers in India

Mahindra

Mahindra Aerostructures is a part of the diversified Mahindra & Mahindra group (Photo: Shutterstock)

Mahindra Aerostructures, part of the diversified Mahindra & Mahindra group, will manufacture the fuselage for Airbus H130 helicopters in India.

The company and Airbus have entered into a contract for making the fuselage for H130 helicopters, and the first fuselage is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

At a function to mark the signing of the contract in the national capital on Wednesday, Rmi Maillard as President of Airbus India and Managing Director of the South Asia region, said Airbus will continue to invest in India.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said there is a huge demand in the sector and emphasised the need for boosting the country's manufacturing ecosystem in order to start making aircraft in India.

 

"India is destined to become global aviation hub," he said.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

