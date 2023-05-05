close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICRA downgrades ratings of Shapoorji Pallonji to BBB+, places it on watch

ICRA has downgraded the ratings of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company to BBB+ from A- and placed it on rating watch with developing implications.

IANS New Delhi
Shapoorji Pallonji

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICRA has downgraded the ratings of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company to BBB+ from A- and placed it on rating watch with developing implications.

The downgrade in the ratings of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL) factors in the delay in securing the requisite working capital limits, which has impacted the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) operations in FY2023, resulting in modest profitability and muted debt coverage metrics compared to ICRA's earlier estimates.

The company's line of credit was put to restricted use as a part of the One Time Restructuring (OTR) plan in March 2022, which constrained order execution in FY2023. Timely sanction of adequate working capital limits remains critical to support the growth in core operations in the medium term. The ratings have been placed on 'Watch with Developing Implications' following the company's business restructuring plan.

ICRA is given to understand that the guiding principle is to have SPCPL operating only as the holdco-cum-operating company for the construction business, while the real estate as well as other business verticals will be carved out under separate companies, which will also be owned directly / indirectly by promoters.

The restructuring process is likely to release capital in these segments, as well as likely to limit incremental funding requirement in these businesses from SPCPL. This is expected to support SPCPL's credit quality owing to reduction in consolidated debt, corporate and DSRA guarantees. However, the ratings have been placed on Watch with Developing Implications given that the finalisation of the contours of the same is still underway. ICRA will continue to monitor developments in this regard and evaluate the impact once there is adequate clarity on the same, ICRA said.

The ratings remain constrained by the leveraged capital structure at the consolidated level. SPCPL, being an operating-cumholding company, has extended credit support to various subsidiaries and associate companies by way of corporate and DSRA guarantees for the debt availed by them.

Also Read

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate raises Rs 450 crore from Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal invests Rs 450 cr in Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate

Shapoorji Pallonji's housing platform to invest Rs 750 cr on new project

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry lone representative on boards of family investments firms

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

Amid global slowdown, India is the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn

The company (SPCPL) has debt repayment obligations (P+I of over Rs 650 crore in FY2024 and Rs 650 crore in FY2025), part of which are expected to be met by divesting SPCPL's stake in some of its group entities. ICRA notes that the promoter group is planning to raise capital in the near term. Going forward, its ability to improve its operating profitability along with monetising its asset and/or capital infusion by the promoter group remains important from the credit perspective.

As on December 31, 2022, SPCPL extended corporate guarantees of Rs 3,689 crore and DSRA guarantees of Rs 194 crore. The consolidated external debt declined by Rs 15,300 crore, to Rs 21,870 crore as on December 31, 2022 from Rs 37,170 crore as on August 31, 2020 and is expected to further reduce through asset divestment.

--IANS

san/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shapoorji Pallonji ICRA India Ratings

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

green hydrogen
1 min read

ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

ITC
1 min read

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

Accenture
2 min read

Amid global slowdown, India is the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking website for people in professional occupations, is pictured in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho app
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read
Premium

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon