Matrimony.com launches mobile dating app for Indians living in US

The application has robust safety mechanism prioritising user privacy and each profile undergoes rigorous verification towards providing a secure environment for the users, the company said

Matrimony.com

'As the population of Indians in the US continues to rise, we discovered that there is a need for them to connect with individuals who resonate with their values, lifestyle and aspirations. MeraLuv is poised to help them find a match within the diaspora,' said company founder-CEO Murugavel Janakiraman

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has launched its exclusive dating mobile application 'MeraLuv' aimed at serving the Indian nationals living in the United States.
The application has robust safety mechanism prioritising user privacy and each profile undergoes rigorous verification towards providing a secure environment for the users, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As the population of Indians in the US continues to rise, we discovered that there is a need for them to connect with individuals who resonate with their values, lifestyle and aspirations. MeraLuv is poised to help them find a match within the diaspora," said company founder-CEO Murugavel Janakiraman.
The application has been launched after extensive research and consultation with the members of the Indian community and serves to address the gap in the market, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Matrimony.com Dating app United States Indians in US

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd.
