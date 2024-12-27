Business Standard

Max Estates sells luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 cr in Noida

Max Estates sells luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 cr in Noida

The project, combining both phases, now comprise four towers with 268 units, spanning 10 acres and a total booking value of about Rs 2,700 crore

Affluent buyers are considering buying their second home, driving the demand for such purchases to 41 per cent.

The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi-NCR. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Realty firm Max Estates Ltd on Friday said it has sold luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 crore in Noida amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing, Max Estates said its subsidiary Max Estates 128 Pvt Ltd has successfully launched the second phase of its residential project 'Estate 128' in Noida.

"Building on the success of the first phase, the second phase has achieved a pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 crore within a week of its launch, and has surpassed the company's original guidance of Rs 800 crores as the booking value potential for this phase," Max Estates said.

 

The company did not disclose the number of units it has sold for Rs 845 crore and the price per apartment.

The project, combining both phases, now comprise four towers with 268 units, spanning 10 acres and a total booking value of about Rs 2,700 crore.

Max Estates said it has already achieved a booking value of about Rs 5,000 crore in the first nine months of 2024-25. This performance is well within the company's full-year guidance of Rs 4,800-5,200 crore.

Established in 2016, Max Estates Ltd is the real estate arm of the Max Group.

The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi-NCR.

The company has developed three commercial projects -- Max Towers in Noida, Max House in Delhi and Max Square on Noida Expressway. It has also built 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community on Rajpur Road, Dehradun.

The company has two under-construction commercial office projects -- Max Square Two, adjacent to Max Square and a project located on main Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram.

On the residential front, the company has successfully launched and sold its first project 'Estate 128' in Noida. It has launched a second project, Estate 360, in Gurugram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : luxury housing Real Estate housing sector

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

