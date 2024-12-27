Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India to roll out key initiatives in 2025, may turn profitable: CEO

Air India to roll out key initiatives in 2025, may turn profitable: CEO

Air India group operates 300 aircraft across both brands, flying over 60 million customers annually to more than 100 destinations in India and around the world

Air India

While describing 2024 as a transformative year for Air India and Indian aviation in many ways, Wilson said 2025 will see progress on many more key initiatives (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India will see progress on various key initiatives, including refitting of wide body and narrow body planes, in 2025 as well as tighten practices and processes to ultimately become profitable, the airline's chief Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

After taking over the loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022, Tata Group has been working on an ambitious transformation plan to turn around the airline, which recently also placed orders for 100 more aircraft.

In his message to the staff on Friday, Wilson said 2024 saw the realisation of some of the most significant milestones, including the completion of the mergers of Air India Express and AirAsia India, and Vistara with Air India that "position us as the fourth largest business, by revenue, in the Tata group".

 

Air India group operates 300 aircraft across both brands, flying over 60 million customers annually to more than 100 destinations in India and around the world.

While describing 2024 as a transformative year for Air India and Indian aviation in many ways, Wilson said 2025 will see progress on many more key initiatives of the airline such as refitting wide body and remaining narrow body aircraft with new seats and services.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

Indian carriers see 12% more domestic flyers at 14.2 million in Nov

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo leads Indian aviation with record 10 million passengers in November

Air India, Indian airlines

Delhi-bound Air India intl flight's passengers fight over armrest space

Air India

Air India orders 34 trainer craft for cadet pilots at planned flying school

Flight

Revised flight duty norms to apply from Jun 2025: IndiGo, AI tell DGCA

Further, Air India's service standards will be elevated, raising the bar on what we consider 'good', and more consistently delivering to those new expectations, he added.

Refitting of narrow body aircraft has commenced while that of legacy wide body planes is expected to start in 2025.

Wilson, the CEO and MD of Air India, also emphasised the airline will strengthen and tighten its practices and processes so that "we are not just consistent, we are also efficient and, ultimately, profitable".

In the 2023-24 fiscal, Air India trimmed its losses to Rs 4,444.10 crore from Rs 11,387.96 crore in 2022-23.

Its turnover rose 23.69 per cent to Rs 38,812 crore in the last financial year compared to the year-ago period.

Earlier this month, Air India placed an order for 100 more Airbus planes comprising 10 wide body A350s and 90 narrow body A320s. The total order books is 570.

Among other initiatives to streamline the group's operations, Air India has optimised the deployment of its best narrow body and wide body products in high-density and high-demand routes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ultratech Cement

UltraTech to buy 8.69% stake in Meghalaya-based Star Cement for Rs 851 cr

apple, apple logo

Apple's India growth soars, to become Apple's 3rd-largest market by 2026

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL plans $11 billion refinery project in southern Andhra Pradesh

Gensol

Gensol Engineering bags Rs 897 crore solar project contract from NTPC REL

Tata, TCS, N Chandrasekharan, Rajesh Gopinath

It's new manufacturing golden age for India, says N Chandrasekaran

Topics : Air India Air India One air india express Chief executive officer Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon