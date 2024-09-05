Business Standard
Max Financial Services' promoter sells 3.18% stake for Rs 1,218 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold a total of 11,000,000 shares amounting to a 3.18 per cent stake

Max Life Insurance

Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), a part of the Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life Insurance | Photo: X@MaxLifeIns

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 05 2024

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter entity of Max Financial Services, on Thursday divested a 3.18 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,218 crore through an open market transaction.
Analjit Singh-promoted Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), a part of the Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life Insurance.
According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold a total of 11,000,000 shares amounting to a 3.18 per cent stake in Noida-based Max Financial Services.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,107.37 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,218.11 crore.
 
After the latest transaction, the combined shareholding of promoters in MFSL has declined to 3.34 per cent from 6.52 per cent.
Details of the buyers of Max Financial Services' shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd fell 1.42 per cent to close at Rs 1,117.25 apiece on the NSE.
In August last year, Max Ventures Investment Holdings, one of the promoters of Max Financial Services, offloaded a 3.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,091 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Stock Exchange Max Life Insurance Max Financial Services Stake sale

Sep 05 2024

