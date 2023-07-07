McDonald’s India (North and East) has temporarily dropped tomatoes from its menu in New Delhi. The company has attributed this to not having enough quantities of vegetable, which meets its quality specifications.In a statement, the fast-food chain said: “Due to seasonal crop issues arising out of farm fields in a few regions, there are not enough quantities available to meet our quality specifications.To ensure our customers get the best quality we are known to serve, we are constrained to hold tomatoes for the time being.” The company, however, added that the move was not due to the surge in tomato prices.“We would like to bring to your notice that restaurants mostly in the Punjab-Chandigarh area where we are able to source adequate quantities, continue to serve tomatoes,” the company said.