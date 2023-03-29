McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg



The overall layoffs will amount to about three per cent of the workforce. However, the firm believes the action will help preserve its associates’ compensation pool. According to Bloomberg, the company’s workforce has increased to nearly 47,000 from 28,000 in the past five years. It was around 17,000 in 2012. Management consulting company Mckinsey plans to revamp its workforce starting week. The firm, which has seen an exponential rise in its workers in the past decade, may undertake significant job cuts. Bloomberg reported that it might involve major workforce reductions through layoffs and employee transfer into new positions.



Last month, some company officials aware of the layoff plan reported to Bloomberg that the firm is looking forward to cutting 2,000 jobs under what it calls Project Magnolia. Although the total number may still vary, most roles that will be facing layoffs do not have direct customer relations. From the company’s point of view, it’s a very strategic move because all front-office roles that significantly impact revenue will not be impacted. Global managing partner Bob Sternfels wrote that the company is “implementing reductions through attrition or voluntary departures where possible.” In a note to Mckinsey workers, Sternfel expressed sorrow over saying goodbye to some of the firm’s functional colleagues. He mentioned that to align with the firm’s priorities and business strategy, there will also be a change in the positions of employees. He said the names of the laid-off employees are not out yet, but that they will be informed soon.



Last week, Accenture Plc announced that it would lay off 19,000 employees, i.e., approximately 2.5% of its workforce, over the next 18 months. It is reported to be a significantly huge layoff in the industry. According to the company reports, in 2021, the firm posted a record $15 billion in revenue, and in 2022 the company surpassed the same figure.

Also Read Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global outlook, trims forecast Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts Wealth of prosperous Asians to reach $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey report McKinsey lists 10 steps to decarbonise India while pursuing economic growth Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs as IT spending slows; India impact unclear South Indian Bank to name new CEO by May as Ramakrishnan announces exit MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google Goyal Aluminiums plans Rs 200 cr investment to set up EV plant in UP Dedicated mfg unit, two launches in FY24 form part of HMSI's grand EV plan