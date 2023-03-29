close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

Overall layoffs will amount to 3% of the workforce. According to Bloomberg, the company's workforce has risen to nearly 47,000 from 28,000 in the past five years. It was around 17,000 in 2012

Business Standard
McKinsey to help Usha Martin wade through debt

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Management consulting company Mckinsey plans to revamp its workforce starting week. The firm, which has seen an exponential rise in its workers in the past decade, may undertake significant job cuts. Bloomberg reported that it might involve major workforce reductions through layoffs and employee transfer into new positions.
The overall layoffs will amount to about three per cent of the workforce. However, the firm believes the action will help preserve its associates’ compensation pool. According to Bloomberg, the company’s workforce has increased to nearly 47,000 from 28,000 in the past five years. It was around 17,000 in 2012.

Global managing partner Bob Sternfels wrote that the company is “implementing reductions through attrition or voluntary departures where possible.” In a note to Mckinsey workers, Sternfel expressed sorrow over saying goodbye to some of the firm’s functional colleagues. He mentioned that to align with the firm’s priorities and business strategy, there will also be a change in the positions of employees. He said the names of the laid-off employees are not out yet, but that they will be informed soon.
Last month, some company officials aware of the layoff plan reported to Bloomberg that the firm is looking forward to cutting 2,000 jobs under what it calls Project Magnolia. Although the total number may still vary, most roles that will be facing layoffs do not have direct customer relations. From the company’s point of view, it’s a very strategic move because all front-office roles that significantly impact revenue will not be impacted.

According to the company reports, in 2021, the firm posted a record $15 billion in revenue, and in 2022 the company surpassed the same figure.
Last week, Accenture Plc announced that it would lay off 19,000 employees, i.e., approximately 2.5% of its workforce, over the next 18 months. It is reported to be a significantly huge layoff in the industry.

Also Read

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global outlook, trims forecast

Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts

Wealth of prosperous Asians to reach $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey report

McKinsey lists 10 steps to decarbonise India while pursuing economic growth

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs as IT spending slows; India impact unclear

South Indian Bank to name new CEO by May as Ramakrishnan announces exit

MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Goyal Aluminiums plans Rs 200 cr investment to set up EV plant in UP

Dedicated mfg unit, two launches in FY24 form part of HMSI's grand EV plan


McKinsey is not the only company that is taking this move - other industry firms ranging from technology and financial services to commerce are laying off workers as demand starts to slow and a recession casts a shadow. For example, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, and other top banks are laying off thousands of employees.
McKinsey made the big move after two years when Sternfels decided to take over as a global managing partner. It was after his forerunner, Kevin Sneader, was ousted by a vote of the firm’s roughly 650 senior partners.
Topics : McKinsey | jobs

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey to help Usha Martin wade through debt
3 min read

South Indian Bank to name new CEO by May as Ramakrishnan announces exit

Banks
2 min read

MakeMyTrip to grow franchise base by over 50% this year to expand reach

MakeMyTrip
2 min read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

google play
4 min read

Goyal Aluminiums plans Rs 200 cr investment to set up EV plant in UP

TVS Motor Company has tied up with Tata Power for the implementation of EV charging infrastructure across the country.
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

DMRC, Delhi metro
4 min read
Premium

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Piramal Enterprises
3 min read

Reliance, Tatas, nine others get Rs 14,000-crore solar PLI approval

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon