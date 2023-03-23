Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global outlook, trims forecast

Plc said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.

The company also trimmed its annual revenue growth and profit forecasts on Thursday, amid worries that recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets.

The company now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8 per cent to 10 per cent in local currency, compared to 8 per cent to 11 per cent expected previously.

Recently, the IT services and consulting firm acquired Bengaluru-based industrial artificial intelligence company Flutura. The deal size was not disclosed.

"Flutura will strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net-zero goals faster," said in a statement.

"Flutura democratizes AI for engineers. This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East," Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets, said.

