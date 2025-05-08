Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Behind Microsoft's push for performance: firings, PIPs and re-hire bans

Behind Microsoft's push for performance: firings, PIPs and re-hire bans

Tech major Microsoft has introduced strict performance rules; under-performers to face exit via PIP or voluntary separation, with a two-year rehire ban and no severance in some cases

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Earlier this year, Microsoft let go of around 2,000 employees identified as under performers. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has adopted a rigorous approach to employee performance management, introducing a two-year re-hire ban for those terminated due to underperformance, Business Insider reported. The company categorises such dismissals as “good attrition”, signalling its intent to proactively part ways with individuals not meeting internal benchmarks. 
This policy mirrors similar efforts by tech giants such as Meta and Amazon, who are also focusing on enhancing workforce productivity.
 

Structured performance plans and exit options

To support this performance-focused culture, Microsoft has rolled out a new performance improvement plan (PIP). Under this system, employees flagged for underperformance can either enter a structured improvement programme or choose to leave the company through a voluntary separation agreement. Those who fail to meet the PIP requirements face termination and will be subject to the two-year rehire restriction.   
 
 
  These changes are aligned with Microsoft’s strategic priorities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. By raising the bar on accountability, the company aims to ensure that only top-performing talent is retained — individuals capable of pushing innovation and maintaining Microsoft’s competitive edge, the news report said.

Also Read

Tech Wrap May 7

Tech Wrap May 7: GTA 6 new trailer, Microsoft Surface, Google Simplify

AI agent in Settings

Microsoft introduces agentic AI experience for Copilot Plus PCs: What's new

New Start menu with Phone Companion support

New Start menu, AI actions in File Explorer, and more coming to Windows 11

Gears of War: Reloaded

Microsoft schedules 'Gears of War Reloaded' launch for Aug 26: Details here

Sam Altman

Here's why Microsoft is key holdout for OpenAI's restructuring plan

 

Tougher tech industry standards

The Business Insider report highlights a growing trend in the tech sector: companies are increasingly enforcing stricter performance expectations. Performance-based layoffs are on the rise, indicating a shift away from leniency towards more results-driven management. 
Earlier this year, Microsoft let go of around 2,000 employees identified as under performers — without offering severance. This coincided with the introduction of a revamped performance improvement process. An internal email shared with managers and obtained by Business Insider described the plan as “globally consistent” and noted it would include “clear expectations and a timeline for improvement”.   
 
  Employees facing performance reviews are now given a choice: commit to the PIP or accept what is called a “global voluntary separation agreement”, as per another internal communication. The separation package includes a payout equivalent to 16 weeks’ salary, the news report said.

More From This Section

Coal India

CIL to set up $3 bn worth clean energy projects to boost renewable heft

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

OYO most profitable startup in FY25 with ₹623 cr profit: Ritesh Agarwal

Dabur

Dabur to drop underperforming tea, diapers; focus on Qcommerce for growth

insolvency

SC's reversal of $2.3 billion steel deal casts shadow on bankruptcy law

LG, LG electronics

LG to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for smart appliance facility

Topics : Microsoft BS Web Reports layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon