Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Moody's downgrades Volkswagen on sector headwinds, competition in China

Moody's downgrades Volkswagen on sector headwinds, competition in China

Last week, Volkswagen forecast another challenging year of ramping up EV sales, cutting costs and navigating trade tensions amid fierce competition with cheaper and faster rivals in China

Volkswagen

The carmaker is in the midst of deep changes including new models and cost cuts in its two main markets of China and Germany. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global ratings agency Moody's on Monday downgraded Volkswagen by one notch to Baa1 from A3, citing sector headwinds, structural challenges, ongoing need for investment and fierce competition in China. 
"The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the recent contraction in operating margin and free cash flow generation, with limited expectation of a material recovery over the next quarters," Moody's said in a statement. 
The rating still places the company three notches above junk territory. 
Last week, Volkswagen forecast another challenging year of ramping up electric vehicle sales, cutting costs and navigating trade tensions amid fierce competition with cheaper and faster rivals in China. 
 
The carmaker is in the midst of deep changes including new models and cost cuts in its two main markets of China and Germany, with earnings forecast to drop in China by up to 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in 2025. 

Also Read

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche and Volkswagen

Porsche and Volkswagen CEO to keep dual role until complete restructuring

Volkswagen

Volkswagen may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy

Volkswagen

Govt singles out VW in $1.4 bn tax dispute, says Kia corrected course

Volkswagen

Skoda Volkswagen will have to fall in line on tax demand: Customs to HC

Volkswagen

Won't stop Volkswagen consignment in $1.4 bn tax demand case: Centre to HC

"These measures, provided a successful execution could support an improvement in profitability by 2026/27," Moody's said in its statement. 
It added that Volkswagen's robust balance sheet "with low leverage and very good liquidity ... gives the company time to implement strategic shifts and manage industry challenges."   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric shares drop 7.2% to record low after insolvency petition

Welspun corporate office building is pictured in Mumbai

Welspun Corp secures new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in US market

Blackstone

Blackstone floats open offer to acquire up to 26% in Kolte-Patil Developers

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities amid rising quick commerce demand

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Nivara Home Finance raises Rs 245 cr in Series B round led by True North

Topics : Volkswagen Moody's automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon