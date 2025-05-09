Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Moody's downgrades IndusInd credit profile to 'ba2', flags control lapses

Moody's downgrades IndusInd credit profile to 'ba2', flags control lapses

Moody's cuts IndusInd Bank's standalone credit profile citing weak internal controls, derivative accounting discrepancies, and leadership exits without succession plan

IndusInd Bank

While the external agency’s estimate of the one-off loss was in line with the bank’s internal estimate reported on 10 March 2025, Moody’s said the episode underscores lapses in internal controls

Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global rating agency Moody’s on Friday downgraded the standalone credit profile of IndusInd Bank from "ba1" to "ba2", citing weaknesses in its internal controls highlighted by discrepancies in derivatives accounting and inadequate management oversight.
 
The agency also raised concerns over the bank’s medium-term strategy, pointing to the resignation of senior leadership without adequate succession planning, it said in a late-night statement.
 
“We consider these issues as governance risks under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework. Consequently, we have lowered the bank’s Governance Issuer Profile Score to 4 from 3 and have made a negative corporate behaviour adjustment in the bank’s standalone assessment,” Moody’s said.
 
 
It affirmed IndusInd’s "Ba1" long-term foreign currency and local currency bank deposit ratings, citing the bank’s strong capital position, core profitability, and adequate liquidity, which will help mitigate near-term risks to its funding and asset quality.
 
However, Moody’s revised the rating outlook from "stable" to "negative", reflecting the potential for further deterioration in the bank’s solvency, funding, or liquidity position as it works to stabilise operations and define its strategy under a new management team.

Also Read

Indian economy, worker, labour, population

Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 6.3% in 2025 on US trade uncertainty

defence, indian army, army

Defence spend amid Pak tensions may hit India's fiscal strength: Moody's

GDP

Moody's Ratings revises forecast of India's 2025 GDP growth to 5.5-6.5%

GDP

US tariff impact: Moody's Analytics cuts India's 2025 GDP forecast to 6.1%

Indian economy, Economy

India, Brazil well placed to withstand shocks, says Moody's Ratings

 
Friday’s rating action concludes the review for downgrade of the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA initiated on 17 March 2025, Moody’s added.
 
At the end of April 2025, IndusInd Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, along with the deputy CEO, resigned following the completion of an external agency’s review into discrepancies in accounting for derivative transactions.
 
While the external agency’s estimate of the one-off loss was in line with the bank’s internal estimate reported on 10 March 2025, Moody’s said the episode underscores lapses in internal controls.
 

More From This Section

Sanjay Singhal, Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd

Ex-promoter of Bhushan Power moves NCLT to enforce SC's liquidation order

Marc Descrozaille, CEO - Middle East, Africa and APAC at IWG

IWG to launch premium brand Signature, expand India footprint rapidly

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

Delhi HC orders seizure of another 129 EVs tied to Gensol and BluSmart loan

Amazon

Amazon India leases 94,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Vikhroli

Union Bank

Policy rate cut to put more pressure margins: Union Bank of India MD & CEO

Topics : Moody’s IndusInd Bank credit rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon