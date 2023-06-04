close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari

Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and was commissioned in 1974 as part of Operation Flood

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said Mother Dairy will invest Rs 400 crore in Nagpur in a project for which the government will give 10 hectares of land.

Speaking to reporters to highlight achievements in nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said dairy products from the proposed unit will be supplied across the country.

"The company is going to procure 30 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers. It will benefit farmers of Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha," he said.

Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and was commissioned in 1974 as part of Operation Flood.

Queried on employment generation in the region, Gadkari said 68,000 persons had got jobs in MIHAN, which is home to several firms, adding employment had risen in the government as well as private sectors.

Also Read

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in NCR from Tuesday

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Ease in margins seen from Q4 for dairy cos; stay stock selective: Analysts

Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Mother Dairy Investment Nagpur

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

Ankush Aggarwal
3 min read

Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO

BALCO
2 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
1 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

renault nissan, renault, nissan
2 min read

Most Popular

Marico boss Harsh Mariwala shares 8 mantras for a successful business

Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico
3 min read

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

Reliance Retail, 6 others submit EoIs for Future Supply Chain Solutions

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath
3 min read

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon