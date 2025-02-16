Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mother Dairy turnover may rise 15% to cross Rs 17K cr in FY25: MD Bandlish

Mother Dairy turnover may rise 15% to cross Rs 17K cr in FY25: MD Bandlish

Managing Director Manish Bandlish noted that fiscal year 2024-25 marks a momentous milestone for the company as it completed 50th year of inception

Mother Dairy

During the current fiscal year, Mother Dairy has launched more than 30 new products across varied categories. Photo:X @MotherDairyMilk

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mother Dairy is likely to achieve 15 per cent growth in turnover this fiscal to more than Rs 17,000 crore on strong demand for its food products and expansion of production capacity as well as distribution network.

Besides fresh milk and other dairy products, Mother Dairy sells edible oils under 'Dhara' brand and horticulture (fresh and frozen fruits & vegetables) items under 'Safal' brand. It is the leading milk supplier in Delhi-NCR.

In an interview with PTI, Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish noted that fiscal year 2024-25 marks a momentous milestone for the company as it completed 50th year of inception.

 

"We are poised to conclude the year with an impressive growth of approximately 15 per cent, achieving a turnover exceeding Rs 17,000 crore," Bandlish said.

In 2023-24, Mother Dairy had achieved a turnover of Rs 15,037 crore. Dairy business contributed about 75 per cent to the total annual revenue.

Also Read

ice cream

Mother Dairy's ice cream business crosses Rs 500 crore-mark in FY24

Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy to market co-operative society NCOL's organic products in NCR

PremiumManish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

Mother Dairy aims to up FY25 revenue by at least 10% on summers, festivals

New Delhi railway station

Latest LIVE: Rs 10 lakh financial aid announced for victims of NDLS stampede; death toll hits 18

US flag, US, united states

US offered Ukraine deal to access minerals but offered little in return

"This strong performance is a testament to our strategic initiatives -- ? expanding our national presence beyond Delhi-NCR, strengthening our reach through new-age distribution channels, scaling up manufacturing capacities, and enriching our portfolio with exciting new product launches to engage and delight consumers," Bandlish said.

For capacity expansion, Mother Dairy is setting up a mega milk processing plant in Nagpur, Maharashtra with an estimated investment of over Rs 500 crore. This new facility is expected to be commissioned by 2026 and will serve the markets of central and southern regions.

In horticulture business, Mother Dairy laid foundation stone for two integrated fruits & vegetables processing facilities -- one in Itola, Vadodara, Gujarat and the other in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

The two greenfield plants, which will be operated under 'Safal' brand, are being established with an estimated cumulative outlay of over Rs 350 crore.

The facilities will produce pulp and concentrates for a variety of products, including tomato and various fruits such as mango, guava, banana, and pomegranate, along with producing frozen french fries for domestic and international markets.

During the current fiscal year, Mother Dairy has launched more than 30 new products across varied categories.

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974. It is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It was established under the initiative of 'Operation Flood', the world's biggest dairy development program launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation.

Mother Dairy has nine company-owned milk processing plants and four facilities for horticulture business. The company has 16 associated plants for edible oils.

Mother Dairy also has entered into bread and bakery segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp eyes double-digit revenue growth next fiscal: CFO Anand

Dipali Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, Welspun Living Ltd

Looking to expand manufacturing footprint in US: Welspun Living CEO

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma to begin supplies to Europe from China plant in April

AVIVA

Aviva India hit with $7.5 million fine for fake invoice scheme, shows order

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI cuts home loan rate, EBLR by 25 bps after RBI's repo rate reduction

Topics : Mother Dairy Dairy companies Milk-based beverages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon