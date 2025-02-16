Business Standard

Aurobindo Pharma to begin supplies to Europe from China plant in April

Aurobindo Pharma to begin supplies to Europe from China plant in April

The Hyderabad-based drug maker commenced operations at the facility in the last week of November 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma will commence supplies to Europe from its China facility from April onwards, according to Chief Financial Officer Santhanam Subramanian.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker commenced operations at the facility in the last week of November 2024 and is now ramping up the production.

"The China plant will start billing sometime in the month of April, mainly to the European markets," Subramanian told analysts in a call.

The company has received European regulatory approvals and can initiate product supply to the market, he added.

"We are in the process of getting it (in China) and after that there may be an inspection for the US (market) also," Subramanian said.

 

The company expects good traction coming out of the China plant over the next 2-3 years, he noted.

When asked about revenue projections, Subramanian stated: "This being the first year, we may not like to, but certainly I see a significant revenue coming up in two to three years' time."  On a query regarding the company's biologics business, Aurobindo Pharma Director and CEO of Biologics, Vaccines, and Peptides Satakarni Makkapati said 2028-30 will be the inflection point for the segment.

"We have three products which are approved, two with a positive opinion in Europe, one in the UK, and we are expecting one more this year with Denosumab, Omalizumab, and one more in the next year, we expect at least seven products to be commercialised fully by the year 2027(28)," he said.

By 2028-30, the company expects to build a good revenue base, he added. "So, we are enthusiastic about the progress that we are making and we are very sure footed in our investment and very prudent about the product choices we are making in the biosimilar segment," Makkapati said.

Aurobindo Pharma reported 10 per cent year-on-year dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 846 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,979 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 7,352 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

