Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MPL to lay off 60% of local workforce after govt ban on paid gaming

MPL to lay off 60% of local workforce after govt ban on paid gaming

As MPL focuses on free-to-play games and bolsters its business in the U.S. market, the company source said on Sunday it would let go of roughly 300 of its 500 India staff

M-League, the parent company of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL), achieved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break-even at $200,000 – a 100 per cent improvement from the previous year, the com

The company source said that MPL's India revenue last year was roughly $100 million. MPL's rival, Dream11, valued at $8 billion, has also discontinued its fantasy cricket offering. Photo: Company website

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian online gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL) will sack about 60% of its local workforce as part of a major downsizing after the government banned paid games, said a company source with knowledge of the plan, in the first such reaction to a new law.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this month banned online paid games, citing financial and addiction risks especially among youth, leading to a shutdown of many gaming apps offering paid fantasy cricket, rummy and poker games. 
The law shocked an Indian industry backed by venture capital firms such as Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners that was set to be worth $3.6 billion by 2029. MPL and rival Dream11 became popular in recent years by offering paid fantasy cricket games that allow winners to receive financial prizes. 
 
The industry says the games rely on skill and therefore are not gambling, which was already highly restricted in India. 
As MPL focuses on free-to-play games and bolsters its business in the U.S. market, the company source said on Sunday it would let go of roughly 300 of its 500 India staff in divisions like marketing, finance, operations, engineering and legal. 

Also Read

Dream11, BCCI

BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban

gaming

FinMin, MeitY assure transition period for Online Gaming Act compliance

gambling industry, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

gaming

Head Digital moves Karnataka High Court against real-money gaming ban

Zupee

Zupee joins Gameskraft, will not challenge India's ban on RMG games

In an internal staff email sent on Sunday that was seen by Reuters, MPL CEO Sai Srinivas wrote "with a heavy heart we have decided that we will be downsizing our India Team significantly." He did not specify the number of job cuts in the email. 
"We are committed to providing those impacted with every possible support during this transition period ... India accounted for 50% of M-League's revenues and this change would mean that we would no longer be making any revenue from India in the near future," he added. 
MPL declined to comment to Reuters' queries. 
Backed by Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, MPL was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, Pitchbook data shows. It also has free-to-play offerings in Europe and paid games in United States and Brazil. 
The company source said that MPL's India revenue last year was roughly $100 million. MPL's rival, Dream11, valued at $8 billion, has also discontinued its fantasy cricket offering. 
Many other apps offering paid poker and rummy card games have also stopped. 
In a first, Indian gaming company A23 challenged the government's ban last week, but MPL and Dream11 have decided not to pursue legal challenges.

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Binny Bansal-backed Winspark eyes IPO after two years of profitability

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

RIL's focus on consumer business seen as major value creator: Brokeragespremium

fraud

Auditor flags ₹63 crore as potentially fraudulent in HNG transactions

DTDC Express

DTDC Express expects ecom to contribute about 50% of its total business

realty sector, real estate

Signature Global buys 33.47 acre land parcels in Gurugram for ₹450 cr

Topics : gaming industry online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon