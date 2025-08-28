Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Zupee joins Gameskraft, will not challenge India's ban on RMG games

Zupee joins Gameskraft, will not challenge India's ban on RMG games

Zupee suspends deposits and paid formats, urging users to withdraw balances as it opts not to challenge India's new law banning all real money games and related advertisements

Zupee

Zupee said it had discontinued all paid game formats on its platforms and suspended in-game deposits in compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Gameskraft, digital gaming company Zupee has said it will not challenge the online gaming Act that bans all forms of real money games (RMG) such as rummy, poker and ludo.
 
Zupee said it had discontinued all paid game formats on its platforms and suspended in-game deposits in compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The company has asked users to withdraw their balances.
 
Zupee has a base of more than 150 million registered users.

Also Read

gaming

Head Digital Works challenges online gaming ban in Karnataka High Court

gaming

A23 parent Head Digital Works moves K'taka HC against new online gaming law

Dream11

Fantasy gaming ban wipes out ₹15000 cr of IPL Ads: Impact on your Portfolio

Online rummy

Gameskraft suspends Rummy Culture, will not challenge India's RMG ban

Online rummy

'Will not challenge new law': Rummy operator Gameskraft suspends RMG ops

 
“We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating and innovating within the framework of the law while collaborating with policymakers to shape India’s entertainment ecosystem,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zupee.
 
 
The company will focus on expanding its portfolio of online social games, he added.
 
Other titles from the company include Snakes & Ladders and Trump Cards Mania, along with Ludo. 
 
On Monday, Gameskraft, the operator of Rummy Culture, said it would explore new opportunities in India’s digital gaming landscape and would not legally challenge the government’s RMG ban.
 
Other players such as WinZO, Dream11, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Head Digital Works and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have also suspended all RMG offerings on their platforms.
 
In 2024, Nazara invested Rs 805 crore in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology through a mix of cash and stock. It holds compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore.
 
Similarly, WinZO said it was “responsibly withdrawing” its RMG offerings in line with the new law. The firm claims a base of 250 million users.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and related advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country, and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.

More From This Section

jobs

India's job postings down 15% in July, tech demand steady despite slowdown

MRF Tyres

Trump tariff may hinder tyre makers' growth momentum in US: Industry body

Surat diamond industry, India diamond polishing hub, Surat diamond polishing units, lab-grown diamonds India, natural diamond finishing Surat, US-India diamond trade, diamond export tariff impact, GJEPC Rajat Wani statement, global diamond supply cha

US tariff may cut FY26 revenue of Indian diamond polishers by 30%: Crisil

job, job hunt, job search

Labour Ministry, MoSPI to track impact of new job creation scheme

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Solar park projects to drive Uttar Pradesh's green energy road mappremium

Topics : gaming industry online gaming online games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon