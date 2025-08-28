Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

Senior officials from Finance and MeitY will meet banks and fintechs on Aug 29 to map enforcement of the Online Gaming Act, focusing on payment blocks, refunds and consumer safeguards

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Senior officials from the finance ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will meet representatives of leading banks and fintech companies on August 29 to draw up the implementation roadmap for the newly enacted Online Gaming Act, 2025, according to a senior government official on condition of anonymity.
 
The meeting, to be co-chaired by the Secretaries of Financial Services and MeitY, will focus on operational measures required to enforce the ban on real-money online games, the sources said.
 
Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on August 22, with the legislation receiving presidential assent the same day. The law prohibits all forms of real-money gaming and requires financial institutions to block payments to banned platforms.
 
 
“The financial ecosystem will be central to ensuring that the ban on real-money games is effectively enforced. Refunds to users, compliance monitoring and preventing circumvention through alternative payment channels are areas where banks and fintechs will have to step up,” a government source said.
 
The August 29 discussions are expected to cover steps to curb money flows to prohibited platforms, ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing rules, and facilitate refunds of wallet balances held by consumers on gaming apps, the sources added.

This will be the first major engagement between the government and the financial sector since the passage of the law, which has direct implications for fintechs, payment gateways and millions of users.
 
Officials are also likely to deliberate on how banks and payment providers can support permissible formats such as e-sports and social gaming, while simultaneously guarding against illicit money transfers, one of the sources noted.
 
The talks will also examine operational provisions under the Act, including blocking deposits, halting transactions linked to money games, and coordinating user refunds in line with the law, the sources said.
 
The senior government sources added that the meeting will also focus on enabling a smooth shift toward permissible formats such as e-sports and online social games. “Discussions are expected to cover how banks and payment providers can facilitate payments and monetisation for licensed platforms, even as we enforce a complete stop on real-money gaming,” said the official.
 
At the same time, consumer protection is being treated as a key priority. “Financial institutions will be asked to put in place clear refund mechanisms and safeguards to ensure that user funds are protected during the transition,” another source said.

gaming industry finance sector

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

