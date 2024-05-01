Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors receives tax demand of nearly Rs 25 cr; plans to file appeal

The tax amount is Rs 142,568,173 with interest of Rs 91,415,704 and penalty of Rs 14,256,815

Tata motors

"Company is reviewing the order and will exercise the right to file appeal," Tata Motors said, adding that there is no material impact on financial and operational activities of the company on account of this order.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a tax demand of nearly Rs 25 crore, including penalty and interest, from authorities on account of short payment of tax and excess availment of credit.
An order was passed on April 30, 2024, by the Sales Tax Officer Class II / AVTO Ward 204, Zone 11, Delhi and it was received on May 1, 2024, by the company confirming demand on account of short payment of tax and excess availment of credit under section 73 of the CGST/ SGST Act, 2017, Tata Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The tax amount is Rs 142,568,173 with interest of Rs 91,415,704 and penalty of Rs 14,256,815.

"Company is reviewing the order and will exercise the right to file appeal," Tata Motors said, adding that there is no material impact on financial and operational activities of the company on account of this order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors tax notice issue Sales Tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon